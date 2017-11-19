USC Kicker Proves Kickers Are Tough With Epic Tackle Of UCLA Returner

Who says kickers aren’t real football players?
Well, most people do, but after seeing what happened during USC’s 28-23 victory over UCLA on Saturday, maybe they shouldn’t.
Trojans punter/place kicker Reid Budrovich opened the second half by kicking off to Bruins returner Darnay Holmes. And while Holmes actually reeled off a decent return, it ended with a loud, painful thud — courtesy of Budrovich.
Check this out:
Good luck living that down, Darnay.
Budrovich wasn’t the only college kicker who made his school proud Saturday, however. University of Central Florida’s Matthew Wright stole the show in his team’s win over Temple by shotgunning invisible beers with his teammates.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
