Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Standing Ovation From Fellow Drivers In Homestead

Fans aren’t the only members of the NASCAR community who are sad that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will hang up his helmet after Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400.

Earnhardt received a standing ovation from his fellow Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competitors during the drivers meeting at Homestead-Miami Speedway ahead of the 43-year-old’s final race, according to the Associated Press.

The gesture came after NASCAR played a video honoring Earnhardt, in which celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg, Adam Sandler, Jimmy Kimmel, Brad Paisley, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal explained what they most like about the second-generation racer.

Even before the meeting, many of NASCAR’s biggest names began honoring Earnhardt with heartfelt messages on social media.

I’ve been able to call this guy a friend since the late 90’s. He’s been a great friend and teammate and I hope you have an awesome final race @DaleJr. Thanks for the ride! pic.twitter.com/4LpuAPcZfW — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 19, 2017

It’s been an honor to race w @DaleJr over the past decade, all the best on ur last ride. Today we are all Jr. Nation. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/0MxR45FGHb — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) November 19, 2017

Congratulations Dale on an amazing career. No one will ever forget you. Ever. I know I will always be grateful for your help getting me get into nascar. You help so many do that and as if your results weren’t enough to leave a legacy, that will be a part of it too. I hope most of all today, that you have fun in the car!!! A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:13am PST

What a special day, us drivers that are coming up hope to continue the path and legacy you have graciously created for this great sport we're in. You have become a great friend and mentor to me pal! Hope your last is as kick-ass as you are bro!🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/u9VjWhARXo — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 19, 2017

Prior to the video presentation, NASCAR chairman Brian France similarly wished the 14-tim most popular driver well ahead of his final Cup start.

“He has been an obviously big contribution on and off the track for a long time,” France said. “While we’re going to miss him for obvious reasons, he’s not going to be that far away being an owner and working with NBC. He’s going to be glued to the sport, and that’s a good thing for us.”

Earnhardt will also be honored just before the start of the championship-deciding race, as he’s been scheduled to lead an honorary pace lap.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images