Vin Scully Says He’ll ‘Never’ Watch Another NFL Game Amid Ongoing Protests

Vin Scully is done with the NFL.

The beloved former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who turns 90 later this month said over the weekend the ongoing protests have driven him away from the NFL, and he pledges to abstain from watching the league’s product for as long as he lives.

“I have only one personal thought, really,” Scully told a crowd Saturday night at “An Evening With Vin Scully” at the Pasadena Civic Center, per Deadspin. “And I am so disappointed. And I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it’s not that I’m some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year — didn’t go anywhere, didn’t do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game.”

Video of Scully’s response was posted to Twitter, and his answer was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd. The tweet, however, has since been deleted and the Twitter user has made his profile private.

It’s a relatively unsurprising take for someone of Scully’s age and background, especially considering his past. And while NFL players choosing to sit or kneel during the national anthem aren’t doing so to protest the flag or military — they’re doing so to protest racial injustice in America — it’s also to see why some people might be upset at the action.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images