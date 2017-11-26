Wake Forest Punter’s 74-Yard Bomb Might Be Greatest Punt You’ll Ever See

It’s not often that a punter makes a highlight reel, but Wake Forest’s Dom Maggio is more than deserving.
During the first quarter of the Demon Deacons’ 31-23 loss to Duke, Maggio blasted one of the most beautiful punts you’ll ever see. From his own 25-yard line, Maggio sent the ball 74 yards all the way down to Duke’s 1-yard line. Check this out:
We’re not sure a punt could be more perfect than that.
Although, Marshall punter Kaare Vedvik might have something to say about that.
Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: Maggio’s name. While we never want to rule out the possibility of a coincidence, this name must be an homage to either New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio or his brother, Boston Red Sox great Dom DiMaggio, right?
Powered by WordPress.com VIP