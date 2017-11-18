Warriors Announcer Hilariously Roasts Lonzo Ball During Broadcast

Man, Lonzo Ball has had a brutal start to his rookie season.

And the hits keep on coming for the Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard.

Ball has been historically bad shooting the ball through his first 15 games, and his brutal game Wednesday even had some commentators calling for the Lakers to send him to the NBA Gatorade League.

Everyone in the NBA world outside of Los Angeles is taking pleasure in the UCLA product’s struggles, including the commentators for other NBA teams.

Thursday during the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Boston Celtics, star guard Klay Thompson launched a 3-pointer that got wedged during the rim and the backboard for a jump ball, causing one of the Warriors’ announcer to take a swipe at Ball.

Damn Golden State's announcers are outchea trolling Lonzo Ball during Warriors-Celtics pic.twitter.com/vOG0kp8Tdt — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) November 17, 2017

“I would not expect this from Klay Thompson at all…. I would expect from that young man named Ball who plays for the Lakers. I’m serious! I’m watching the game last night and he had about eight of those. Oh my gosh, they’re not even close.”

Ball is averaging nine points, 6.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game, but the only thing that’s going to stop this steady stream of hating his for him to begin to live up to the hype.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images