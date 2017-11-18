MLB Rumors: Giants Have Made First Offer For Giancarlo Stanton

The first offer for Giancarlo Stanton reportedly has been made.

The Miami Marlins star slugger and 2017 National League MVP will be the biggest name on the MLB offseason hot stove this winter, and the first team reportedly has thrown their hat in the ring,

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Friday, citing sources, that the San Francisco Giants made an offer for Stanton on Friday and other teams are expected to follow suit in the coming days.

Rosenthal reported that the Giants are willing to take on a large portion of Stanton’s salary, but they also would like to trade a high-priced veteran of their own either to the Marlins or another team in order to lessen the blow.

Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija, Brandon Belt and Mark Melancon all are players the Giants could trade if they acquire Stanton, according to Rosenthal.

The star slugger is owed $295 million over the next 10 seasons and has a full no-trade clause in his contract which could hold things up.

It appears the Stanton sweepstakes are just starting to heat up.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images