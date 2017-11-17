Watch Ben Roethlisberger Use Bud Light-Inspired ‘Dilly Dilly’ Audible

2017 has turned into the year of unusual audibles for NFL quarterbacks.

In Week 10, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff used terms like “Tupac” and “Obama” to communicate at the line of scrimmage. In Week 2, it was Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford with his “Kershaw” call.

Well, now you can add Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to the list.

In a tremendous exhibition of advertisement awareness, Roethlisberger utilized a recent Bud Light ad in which medieval royalty-types toast over and over for 15 seconds by saying “Dilly Dilly.”

Here’s his use of the term Thursday night during Pittsburgh’s Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans:

Who knows what audible term will be next? Maybe it will be a certain Nebraska city where the College World Series is hosted? Oh wait, that’s been done before.

Thumbnail Photo Via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images