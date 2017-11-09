Watch Paul Pierce Get Tribute Video, Standing Ovation At Celtics-Lakers Game

Paul Pierce had a front-row seat for the return of the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry Wednesday night, and it’s safe to say he enjoyed himself.

The retired Celtics legend was back at TD Garden an analyst for ESPN, which broadcast the game. During a break in the first quarter, the Celtics played a tribute video on the JumboTron honoring “The Truth” and previewing his jersey retirement ceremony, which is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2018.

The video went over quite well with the home crowd.

COMING SOON: 34 to the rafters pic.twitter.com/04b6Em6SZz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 9, 2017

Pierce received a rousing ovation from the Garden faithful and even took a break from his popcorn snacking to salute the fans.

TD Garden gave @paulpierce34 a shoutout during the commercial break in Boston. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/aF2qQZCcBb — ESPN (@espn) November 9, 2017

As Pierce pointed out on ESPN’s broadcast, this was his first time at TD Garden as a fan. (His last as a player was pretty memorable, too.) He probably liked what he saw, as the Celtics held on for a 107-96 win to notch their 10th straight victory.

