Why Colin Cowherd Believes LeBron James Is ‘Bored Out Of His Mind’

The Cleveland Cavaliers have looked terrible to begin the season, especially given how high expectations were for the perennial title contenders after three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

But as FS1’s Colin Cowherd cautioned Tuesday, it might be too early for the Cavaliers to push the panic button. After all, we’ve seen teams, including the Cavs, go through rough patches before only to flip a switch later in the season when the games become more meaningful.

Simply put, the NBA is far different than the NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball when it comes to the ebbs and flows of a typical regular season. Is it fair to wonder whether Cavs superstar LeBron James is so bored from the lack of early-season NBA intensity that he’s actually toying with everyone by posting a meme Monday night that seemed to suggest he’s frustrated?

LeBron James is bored out of his mind pic.twitter.com/ZzkjbBm4P5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 7, 2017

The Cavs entered Tuesday with a 4-6 record. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics — Cleveland’s biggest Eastern Conference rival — are 9-2 with James’ former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images