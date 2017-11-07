Cavs Star LeBron James Attempts To Clarify Cryptic Instagram Post

If you post it, they will come.

That’s certainly the case for LeBron James, who draws an incredible amount of attention any time he takes to social media.

The Cleveland Cavaliers caused quite a stir Monday night after he posted a cryptic Instagram photo not long after the Boston Celtics’ 110-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Mood… A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Many believed James’ mood was caused by Kyrie Irving, who scored a season-high 35 points in the Celtics’ ninth straight win. This idea grew stronger after James was spotted liking a House of Highlights Instagram post of Irving shining against the Hawks.

But maybe we shouldn’t read too much into James’ photo. The three-time NBA champion was back on Instagram on Tuesday to remind fans that the mood he shared Monday is his general attitude.

Mood Forever…. 👑#StriveForGreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

James’ strive for greatness is off to a rough start this season, as the 4-6 Cavaliers have disappointed through their first 10 games of the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images