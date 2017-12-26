Andy Reid Dressed As Santa Clause Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

The Kansas City Chiefs received a surprise visit from a special guest following their AFC West-clinching win Sunday afternoon.

After a 29-13 defeat of the Miami Dolphins — which secured Kansas City’s second consecutive division title — the Chiefs were greeted by Kris Kringle in the locker room.

We know what you’re thinking: Santa Clause couldn’t have made an appearance in the Midwest that early on Christmas Eve. You’re exactly right. But the Jolly One sent one of his finest disciples to serve as a stand-in, and he didn’t disappoint.

A Merry Chiefsmas to all! ~ Andy Reid/Santa 🎅 pic.twitter.com/bO5RLUMSLL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 24, 2017

We’re starting to think that Andy Reid might be as good of a Santa Claus doppelganger as he is a football coach. In fact, Reid embraced the Santa persona so much that he kept the suit on for his postgame press conference.

Ladies and gentlemen, Andy Reid … pic.twitter.com/YQN6tCERTQ — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) December 24, 2017

Here’s hoping Reid received a nice treat of milk and cookies following the Chiefs’ big win.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images