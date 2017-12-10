Baker Mayfield Wins 2017 Heisman Trophy Over Lamar Jackson, Bryce Love

Baker Mayfield’s incredible 2017 season was recognized with college football’s highest individual honor Saturday night.
The Oklahoma Sooners senior quarterback took home the 83rd Heisman Trophy, beating out Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and Stanford running back Bryce Love.
Mayfield became the sixth Sooner to win the award, but the 22-year-old made history by becoming the first-ever Heisman Trophy winner to start their collegiate career as a walk-on. He first walked on at Texas Tech as a freshman in 2013 and then followed suit in Oklahoma after transferring the following year.
The Sooners have been one of the best teams in college football this season with Mayfield under center. Oklahoma cruised to a Big 12 title thanks in large part to the quarterback’s heroics, as Mayfield threw for 4,340 yards with 41 touchdowns and only five interceptions through 13 games. The Sooners will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup Jan. 1.
Mayfield was the clear favorite for the award entering Saturday’s ceremony, but the runaway results were even more glaring than expected. Mayfield raked in 78 percent of the first place votes, marking the third highest winning vote percentage since 1950.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images
