Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict Claims Antonio Brown ‘Faked’ Hit In 2016 Wild Card Game

Remember Vontaze Burfict’s vicious hit on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown during a 2016 AFC Wild Card Game?

Well, the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker apparently believes Brown was playing possum during the play.

Here’s the hit in case you forgot:

The hit left Brown concussed, but Burfict believes that the star receiver played the whole thing up in order to draw the penalty that got the Steelers in range for the game-winning field goal.

Here’s what Burfict told ESPN.com’s Dotun Akintoye:

“HE FAKED THAT,” Burfict says casually of the Brown hit before quickly trying to wave his own observation away. He knows instantly how the comment will be received, and it’s easy to see he wishes he hadn’t said it.

Later, Burfict returns to his account of the Brown hit, reluctantly drawn into an explanation very few will agree with: “I feel like he looked at me. The ball tipped off his hands and he kind of put his head towards my area, and I tried to fade off of him at the last second, but he initially tried to make contact because he knew he could get the flag. And just the way he went down, it was just like — I don’t know man.”

Burfict has had a long history of vicious, out-of-bounds hits, so it’s hard for us to take him at his word on this one.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images