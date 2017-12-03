Bills Mafia Member Swan Dives Off RV, Ends Up Severely Hurting Himself

One Bills Mafia member might’ve taken things a bit too far Sunday morning.

Buffalo Bills fans are known for being infamously rowdy, with jumping through tables being their signature move. But ahead of Sunday’s game between the Bills and the New England Patriots, one mafioso wound up severely hurting himself after jumping off a RV and through a table.

Check this out:

Guys as dead as Tom Brady is going to be after today #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/7PGMVJsRji — Barstool Buffalo (@BuffsBarstool) December 3, 2017

Pretty scary stuff.

There’s been no update on the condition of the fan, but let’s hope he’s OK. Although the Mafia’s antics are often hilarious, hopefully this outcome will dissuade other members from doing similarly dangerous stunts.