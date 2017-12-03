Bears’ Tarik Cohen Spins Around Entire 49ers Team For Wild Punt Return TD

Remember Tarik Cohen? The Chicago Bears’ rookie running back who was a fantasy football darling early in the season but has been relatively quiet ever since?

Well, he’s back.

Cohen fielded a punt at his own 39-yard line in the Bears’ matchup against the 49ers on Sunday and proceeded to embarrass the entire San Francisco defense, reversing field and eluding defenders left and right en route to a crazy, 61-yard punt return touchdown.

That’s not exactly how they teach you to return a punt — Cohen ran a full 15 yards backwards before making his way upfield — but when you have that kind of speed and elusiveness, you can get away with a lot.

Tarik Cohen, according to @NFLonCBS, ran 127 yards on his punt return. https://t.co/TdAkjUHctF — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 3, 2017

Cohen’s highlight-reel touchdown also put the 22-year-old in some elite company.