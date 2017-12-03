Bills Players Livid At Rob Gronkowski After Cheap Shot: ‘He WWE’d Him’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Unsurprisingly, Rob Gronkowski’s elbow to the head of Tre’Davious White on Sunday didn’t go over well in the Buffalo Bills’ locker room.

After the New England Patriots defeated the Bills 23-3 at New Era Field, several Bills players blasted Gronkowski for his illegal hit, which came after White intercepted a pass intended for the big tight end during the fourth quarter. White was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Safety Jordan Poyer told reporters the Bills “of course” will remember the hit when these teams meet again in Week 16, calling it “blatant” and “uncalled for.”

“He WWE’d him,” Poyer said. “It’s like he was in the wrestling arena again.”

Some reaction from other Bills defenders:

Safety Micah Hyde: “Anytime someone does something like that, that’s surprising. Obviously, be physical in between the lines and all that stuff, but to play like that — just touch him. He’s down. Put your foot on him. Just tap him. You don’t need to drive your shoulder/elbow into him. That wasn’t cool. Obviously, the game (already had a) big margin at that time. Just no need for that in the game that we play.”

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander: “I’ve never seen him do that. That’s a dirty play. At the end of the day, dropping a guy like that when he’s clearly down, the play is over — it is what it is.”

Linebacker Preston Brown: “We saw it was late. I was right there. It was a late hit. There was no reason for it. It is what it is. I don’t know what they’re going to do about it, but it was unnecessary.”

Poyer: “Unnecessary. Unnecessary anywhere in this league. Tre made a great play. Obviously, Gronk was frustrated. (There’s) nowhere in this league for that type of play. I understand flames are going, heat of the battle, but there is no room in this league for that type of crap.”

Gronkowski, who was not ejected for the hit, apologized to White after the game, blaming his outburst on “frustration.”

Here’s video of Rob Gronkowski’s apology to Tre’Davious White/criticism of the officiating. pic.twitter.com/xlaHiuTFHk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 3, 2017

The Bills will travel to Gillette Stadium in three weeks to take on the Patriots in their penultimate game of the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images