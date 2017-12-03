Bill Belichick Wasn’t Happy About Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Bull—-‘ Cheap Shot

Rob Gronkowski’s extracurricular activity Sunday drew the ire of his head coach.

Late in the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots’ Week 13 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Gronkowski nailed Tre’Davious White with a cheap shot after the Bills cornerback came down with an interception. White noticeably was tugging on Gronk’s jersey during the play, which sent the Patriots tight end into a fit of rage.

After the game, Bill Belichick discussed the incident with Bills coach Sean McDermott as the two met in the middle of the field. The Patriots coach apologized for Gronkowski’s actions, and used some colorful language to reprimand his star player.

Check out the coaches’ meeting in the clip below:

Bill Belichick apologizes to Sean McDermott for the Gronk hit that gave Tre' White a concussion. Called it bull%^&*. pic.twitter.com/qfkBB9bgid — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 3, 2017

Gronkowski still was irked after New England’s 23-3 victory, but all of the tight end’s anger was directed at NFL officials, who haven’t always given the eighth-year star the benefit of the doubt throughout his career. Gronk did express regret for how he handled himself in the skirmish, and made sure to apologize to White, who entered the concussion protocol as a result of the wild play.

Given how tight of a ship the Patriots run, we imagine Gronkowski will be on his best behavior for the remainder of the season.

