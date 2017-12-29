Blind USC Football Player Jake Olson Can Hit Golf Ball Ridiculously Far

Jake Olson doesn’t need to see a golf ball to crush it.
The University of Southern California Trojans long snapper wowed the internet Thursday by hitting a golf ball hard and straight during a recent trip to a driving range. Doing so is difficult for most golfers, but the fact Olson is blind makes his feat even more impressive.
USC’s athletics department used Twitter to share video of Olson’s drive.
Olson, a sophomore, has been blind since aged 12, but his disability hasn’t stopped him from honoring his golf game.
His father, Brian Olson, told Golf Digest in 2015 Jake Olson regularly shoots in the 80s on courses with which he’s familiar.
With that swing, it’s easy to understand why.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
