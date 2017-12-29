Marcus Smart’s Late-Game Celtics Heroics Caught Isaiah Thomas’ Attention

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Isaiah Thomas is tweeting about the Boston Celtics.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard, like many around the NBA, tuned in to the Celtics’ epic 99-98 comeback win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. The ending of the game was highlighted by Marcus Smart drawing two controversial offensive fouls on Rockets star James Harden — something that didn’t surprise anyone familiar with Smart’s style of play.

After the game, Thomas took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Smart’s, er, performance.

Smart doing smart things lol… — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 29, 2017

While it’s possible Thomas was alluding to Smart’s penchant for making big plays at the end of games, it’s probably safe to say he was talking about the Celtics guard’s infamous acting abilities.

In any event, this is just the latest time Thomas has commented on his former team.

Most recently, he talked about how he wished the C’s gave him “more information” on his injured hip. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, for one, isn’t buying what Thomas is selling.