Chris Long Rips Those Who View Him As ‘The Anti-Colin Kaepernick’

Chris Long is going to speak his mind when he sees fit.

While the Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best teams in the NFL throughout the season, much of the attention surrounding the Philadelphia defensive end has been due to his off-the-field actions. Long continues to be exponentially charitable, and he often uses his social media pages to air out his thoughts on the current state of the country.

In his latest Twitter thread, the 10-year NFL veteran squashed the idea that his philanthropy has been any better than Colin Kaepernick, who seemingly has been ostracized from the league due to his protests during the national anthem throughout the 2016 campaign.

One of the sound bites included why I’ve stood for the anthem with my arm around Malcolm as he protested. I’ve been getting some compliments. Many of them attempt to illustrate why I’m Captain America for playing for free and standing for the anthem, while Colin is the opposite. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 23, 2017

When I said in the piece “it isn’t the knee, it’s what you do in the community” I was actually referencing Colin + others. Players involved symbolically have done well following the symbolism w action. If they didn’t, it’d be an empty gesture. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 23, 2017

So if you like me all the sudden because you saw on the news that I do a lot of charity work and I’d like to improve America, you should probably give Colin and others a second look. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) December 23, 2017

It’s hard to argue with anything Long says here, and it’s admirable of him, to say the least, to continue to defend Kaepernick, who has become a highly controversial figure around the NFL.

While Long’s play on the field has helped the Eagles maintain their spot atop the NFC, it’s safe to say his work off the field has been far more important.

