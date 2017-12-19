Danica Patrick Has ‘Small’ Chance At Indy 500 Drive With Chip Ganassi

Danica Patrick has made clear her intention to return to the Indianapolis 500 in 2018, but she has yet to secure a drive for the “Great American Race.” Many have pointed to Chip Ganassi Racing as her most likely destination, though that might not be the case.

Chip Ganassi recently told RACER that, although he is open the idea, there’s a “small percentage” chance that Patrick will run the 500 with CGR.

“Folks would like to see a lot of things,” Ganassi said. “First and foremost, things like that have to make business sense to all the parties. I don’t want to discourage the idea, but I think it’s a small percentage of something happening. There’s nothing imminent.”

The 35-year-old announced her retirement from full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition, as well as her plans to run the Indy 500 and Daytona 500 next year, ahead of the Ford EcoBoost 400. Almost immediately after her emotional press conference, many began linking Patrick with CGR.

“I was a little taken aback by how much was made of it,” Ganassi told RACER.

Patrick’s frustration was evident by the end of her final NASCAR campaign, culminating in a fiery crash that brought her last race to a premature end.

