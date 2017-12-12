Devin Hester, Ex-NFL Punt Returner, Retires With Epic Twitter Announcement

Devin Hester finally has put NFL special teams at ease.

The legendary punt and kickoff returner officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday, 11-plus months after he last appeared in a game. Hester used Twitter to announce his retirement.

CURTAINS ✌🏾 Appreciate all of the love for all these years!!! Y’all made the ride incredible!!! pic.twitter.com/jkcVrRLcNI — Devin Hester (@D_Hest23) December 12, 2017

Hester, 35, was a prolific return specialist over the last decade, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2014. He was named to the All-Pro team in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2011 and was a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team. He holds NFL records for total return touchdowns (20), punt return touchdowns (14) and total return touchdowns in a season (six in 2007).

He also played wide receiver, albeit with marginal success.

Hester, 35, spent most of his career with the Chicago Bears, the team that selected him in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft out of the University of Miami. He also represented the Atlanta Falcons Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks during his final three seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images