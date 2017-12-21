UFC Reveals Official Poster For UFC 220 At TD Garden In Boston

UFC 220 is going to be huge, and the company’s promotional efforts certainly reflect that.

UFC on Wednesday revealed its official poster for UFC 220 at TD Garden in Boston. The event, which will take place Jan. 20, is headlined by a world heavyweight championship fight between titleholder Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

The card also is scheduled to feature a UFC light heavyweight championship match between titleholder Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir. This will mark Cormier’s first fight since losing to Jon Jones at UFC 214 in July and later reclaiming the title after Jones was stripped of the belt for a positive drug test.

Here’s the aforementioned poster for UFC 220:

Jan. 20 we find out who the BADDEST MAN in the 🌏 is. Your OFFICIAL #UFC220 poster has just landed 👀 pic.twitter.com/AebjCXdMyO — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2017

Miocic, who won the heavyweight title by defeating Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198 in May 2016, will look to become the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend the heavyweight belt on three occasions. He’s beaten Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos since taking down Werdum.

Ngannou, a native of Cameroon, has won his last 10 MMA fights to improve his professional record to 11-1. He’s won all six of his fights in UFC, including a brutal knockout victory over Overeem at UFC 218 on Dec. 2.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images