Eagles Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will square off Sunday night in Seattle when Russell Wilson and the Seahawks host Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles own the NFC’s best record at 10-1 and sit atop the NFC East division, while the Seahawks are 7-4 and one game behind the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West.

Here’s how to watch Eagles vs. Seahawks online.

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images