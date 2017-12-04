Chargers’ Philip Rivers Appears To Flip Off Browns Sideline Before Halftime

The Cleveland Browns held a 7-6 lead at halftime lead over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and that didn’t appear to sit well with Philip Rivers.

The veteran quarterback was visibly frustrated before the heading to the locker room, as he was seen jawing with the Browns’ sideline before appearing to flip the Browns the bird.

Rivers flip off the Browns sidelines? pic.twitter.com/Azw0ic8Q7p — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 3, 2017

Classic Rivers.

He’s been a vocal presence on the field since entering the NFL in 2004, and occasionally, he gets a little fired up and gives the opposing team the finger, as he did in 2012 against the New York Jets.

Rivers and the Chargers bounced back in the second half to grab a 19-10 win and move to 6-6 on the year.

