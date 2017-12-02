Here’s Tom Brady’s Footwear For ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ Game Sunday

Sunday is a special day in the NFL as players and coaches will be allowed to wear cleats in support of a cause that’s important to them.

For the second year in a row, Week 13 will serve as the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” week, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is one of the players that will be participating.

Brady showed off the cleats that he will be wearing Friday after practice. The 40-year-old quarterback will be rocking Under Armour cleats covered with the names of 10 to 12 charities that are important to him.

Tom Brady shows @MikeReiss the cleats he's wearing this Sunday in Buffalo and lists all of the charities the shoes will benefit. pic.twitter.com/6EqODOAOm5 — Scott Johnston/PTVS (@ProTVSports) December 1, 2017

Brady, of course, isn’t the only member of the Patriots taking part in the “My Cause, My Cleats” week. 14 players and head coach Bill Belichick also plan to support causes with their footwear.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images