How Have Patriots, Spurs Been So Successful? Tom Brady Draws Parallels

Winning is a mindset, and the New England Patriots and San Antonio Spurs both clearly have it.

The Patriots and Spurs have been the two most successful franchises in North American sports for nearly 25 years: New England owns the best winning percentage in the five American pro sports leagues since 1994 at .697, while San Antonio is a close second at .693. The Patriots have five Super Bowl titles, while the Spurs have won five NBA championships. You get the picture.

So, how have both franchises sustained their winning ways for so long? Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sees a common thread.

“They’ve had great stability, coaching and players,” Brady recently told ESPN’s Mike Reiss of the Spurs, “and I think there has been different carryover between David Robinson, to Tim Duncan, to Tony Parker, (Manu) Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard.

“I think they have a great system and great coaches, and players that have really been able to play in that system for a long time. And the new guys come in and learn from the old guys, and they kind of embrace their culture and take it over.”

Brady makes a good point. The Spurs’ own version of Brady/Bill Belichick dates further than the famous QB/head coach duo, as head coach Gregg Popovich took over in San Antonio in 1997 and had Tim Duncan by his side for the next 19 seasons before the All-Star forward retired earlier this year.

The timelines are strikingly similar, too; both player/coach tandem started with their team in the same year (Brady/Belichick in 2000; Popovich/Duncan in 1997-98), won the franchise’s first title the following season (Patriots’ first Super Bowl in 2001; Spurs’ first NBA title in 1998-99) and have captured four titles each since then.

San Antonio got going a few years earlier than New England, but Brady believes the Pats have followed that blueprint to success to a T.

“We have a lot of veteran guys that played here and come back and talk to the linebackers, and talk to the running backs,” Brady said. “Kevin Faulk has been around. Troy Brown has been around. All the linemen. Matt Light and Logan (Mankins). Joe Andruzzi. Sammy (Morris) is in the weight room. Willie McGinest comes back all the time. Tedy (Bruschi). Ty Law. Lawyer (Milloy). Vince (Wilfork) comes back.

“It’s great for everyone to see those guys and you realize you’re playing for all those guys. You try to make them proud.”