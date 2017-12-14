Jets’ Jeremy Kerley Offers Supernatural Excuse For Failed Drug Test

Jeremy Kerley sounds like he’s fed up with Patrick Swayze’s antics.

The New York Jets wide receiver insisted Wednesday that ghosts at MetLife Stadium are to blame for his failed drug test earlier this season. Having recently completed his four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, the excuse Kerley offered reporters for his failed test that was harder to believe than the one he gave Nov. 6 at the start of his ban.

“I don’t know,” Kerley told reporters Wednesday, per NorthJersey.com. “There’s a lot of ghosts around here. Ghost put it in there. You know, the ghost of Christmas past? … I don’t know.”

Kerley is practicing with the Jets again, but they haven’t officially added him to a 53-man roster.

If he doesn’t play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in their Week 15 game, he might have enough time to finally figure out how the drugs entered his system.

“I didn’t have time to investigate it,” Kerley said. “It is what it is. We’re back now.

“If I knew exactly what (the substance) was, I probably would have known the consequences behind it, so I probably wouldn’t have took it. But it’s in the wind now. … It’s in the past. Learn from it and move on.”

For now, ghosts are Kerley’s excuse, and he’s sticking to it.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images