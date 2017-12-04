Jets’ Robby Anderson Vanishes From TV Broadcast In Head-Scratching Sequence

Is there some supernatural power that is causing football players to disappear from the gridiron?

This phenomenon first became viral when a USC wide receiver seemingly vanished into thin air, leaving the social media world struggling to find answers.

But wherever the Trojans wideout ended up, we imagine New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson has joined him. During the Jets’ Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Anderson disappeared from the CBS cameras in the blink of an eye after making a catch late in the second quarter.

Where did Robby Anderson go…? 😱 pic.twitter.com/L14hYy6Dtw — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2017

Wow.

The Chiefs defense also had a tough time keeping track of Anderson, as the second-year receiver hauled in eight catches for 107 yards in New York’s 38-31 victory at MetLife Stadium.

