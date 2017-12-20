Jimmy Garoppolo Displays Some Impressive Leadership Skills While Mic’d Up

Turns out Jimmy Garoppolo is not just a talented quarterback, but also a pretty impressive leader.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has turned around the beleaguered squad, leading the previously one-win Niners to three straight wins in as many starts. While his skill under center has been indisputable, we now know that his leadership must also be playing a pretty big role in the recent success.
The QB was mic’d up for the 49ers’ 25-23 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with the win being made possible after Garoppolo led San Fran on a game-winning final drive.
The microphones caught Garoppolo coaching and encouraging his teammates, and the former New England Patriots backup sure sounds like he knows how to lead a group.
Here’s Garoppolo again in the fourth quarter.
Seems like he’s fitting in pretty well in San Francisco.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images.
