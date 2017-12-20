Jimmy Garoppolo Displays Some Impressive Leadership Skills While Mic’d Up

Turns out Jimmy Garoppolo is not just a talented quarterback, but also a pretty impressive leader.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has turned around the beleaguered squad, leading the previously one-win Niners to three straight wins in as many starts. While his skill under center has been indisputable, we now know that his leadership must also be playing a pretty big role in the recent success.

The QB was mic’d up for the 49ers’ 25-23 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, with the win being made possible after Garoppolo led San Fran on a game-winning final drive.

The microphones caught Garoppolo coaching and encouraging his teammates, and the former New England Patriots backup sure sounds like he knows how to lead a group.

"@JimmyG_10 has shown everything, movement, all the throws, gets rid of the football quick. We saw the personality and the interaction with the players.”- @PhilSimmsQB #InsideTheNFL @49ers pic.twitter.com/sxiApwbpKr — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 20, 2017

Here’s Garoppolo again in the fourth quarter.

.@JimmyG_10 knows what time it is, leading his new team to a victory last Sunday against the Titans! ⌚️🔥@insidetheNFL #WireOfTheWeek@49ers pic.twitter.com/83K0ZUspAF — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 19, 2017

Seems like he’s fitting in pretty well in San Francisco.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images.