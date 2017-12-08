Kal Penn Hurts R2-D2’s Feelings In Nissan’s New ‘Star Wars’-Themed Ad

PSA: droids are people too.

Well, maybe not. But they still have feelings.

Actor Kal Penn apparently forgot that while filming Nissan’s new commercial promoting “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Penn highlights Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the automaker’s advanced safety system, in the 30-second ad, and accidentally let R2-D2 overhear him say “when your car is this intelligent, who needs a droid?”

Me. A Nissan Rogue. An X-Wing. Oh you'd better believe it… I'm excited for @StarWars The Last Jedi. Have a look. #ad from @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/QOpx6EwyTK — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) December 8, 2017

In our opinion, we all should be asking a different question: when your car is this intelligent, why doesn’t it come with a droid?

New vehicles come packed with so much technology, their computers probably already have the same processing power as your average R2 unit. So automakers should start fitting them with droids — sort of like a real-life Siri — so interacting with your in-car technology isn’t as mundane.