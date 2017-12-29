Marcus Smart’s Wikipedia Page Is Updated After James Harden Shutdown

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

NBA fans are learning something new about Marcus Smart and James Harden.

The Houston Rockets superstar fouled the Boston Celtics guard twice Thursday night in the final seconds of the teams’ epic game, which Boston came back to win 99-98 at TD Garden.

The ridiculous ending prompted one internet user to update Smart’s Wikipedia page to reflect the defensive feats he achieved at Harden’s expense.

Marcus Smart’s Wikipedia page has been updated again pic.twitter.com/sqS24Jok22 — #CookieSZN 🍪 (12-3) (@14benrt) December 29, 2017

Another made a similar update to Smart’s Wikipedia page.

While NBA fans have jokes, Harden wasn’t in a laughing mood. He ripped the NBA in a postgame rant for having just two officials work the nationally televised game and he also blamed the referees for missing what he believes to be fouls Smart and other Celtics committed on him.