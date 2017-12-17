Jadeveon Calls Blake Bortles ‘Trash’ After Getting Torched By Jags QB

Blake Bortles just can’t win.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ oft-criticized quarterback racked up 326 yards and threw three touchdown passes in his team’s 45-7 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Bortles has been surprisingly effective this season, but his improved play apparently hasn’t persuaded everyone to change their opinions of him.

Here’s what Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said about Bortles after the blowout win, per the Houston Chronicle’s Brian T. Smith:

Asked if Bortles is improving, Clowney said he’s “trash.” #Texans #Jaguars — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) December 17, 2017

Well, you can’t please everyone.

Bortles has amassed a respectable 2,821 passing yards this season to go with 16 TDs and eight interceptions. More importantly, he’s led the Jags to a 10-4 record and the team’s first postseason birth since 2007.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images