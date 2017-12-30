MMA Fighter Ian McCall Loses After Ring Rope Cuts Head Open At Rizin FF 8

What a strange week for the Rizin Fighting Federation.

Much of the buzz leading up to Rizin FF 8 in Saitama, Japan, surrounded the failed weigh-in from Gabi Garcia and her subsequent tearful apology after her fight was cancelled. But one of the fights that actually took place yielded some rather bizarre moments as well.

American fighter Ian McCall lost to Manel Kape via TKO after his face was cut open by the ring rope. The rope, which is made from hard LED piping, cut McCall’s forehead, forcing the referee to stop the match.

Check this out:

Ian Mccall losing via TKO (Rope Cut) stoppage has to be a first. #RIZINFF pic.twitter.com/eewlAgjG3r — Punch-Drunk Pauly (@punchdrunkpauly) December 29, 2017

Here are some other (bloody) images from the fight:

Ian McCall assaulted by a Box Cutter rope in Japan #RIZIN pic.twitter.com/piTPwTJwug — Eric VT (@shocbomb23) December 29, 2017

Tough break for McCall.

This hardly is the first time the 33-year-old has suffered from bad luck in his fighting career, however. Take a look at his recent history:

It’s been a rough four years for Ian McCall… pic.twitter.com/ucrFRA8ITH — Darren Russell (@DRussellMMA) December 29, 2017

In the aftermath, McCall called for Japan to allow fighters to apply Vaseline before fights. He also took to Instagram to promise he’ll return to Rizin.

They are super hard LED piping. That coupled with the fact that in japan they don’t let fighters put Vaseline on our faces like everywhere does. That’s one stipulation I’ll make sure is in my next contract. We have to have it on our faces or things like tonight happen. https://t.co/s8WMxlNF6C — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 29, 2017

That’s a lot of tags.

Let’s hope McCall’s luck turns around sooner rather than later.