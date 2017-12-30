MMA Fighter Ian McCall Loses After Ring Rope Cuts Head Open At Rizin FF 8

What a strange week for the Rizin Fighting Federation.
Much of the buzz leading up to Rizin FF 8 in Saitama, Japan, surrounded the failed weigh-in from Gabi Garcia and her subsequent tearful apology after her fight was cancelled. But one of the fights that actually took place yielded some rather bizarre moments as well.
American fighter Ian McCall lost to Manel Kape via TKO after his face was cut open by the ring rope. The rope, which is made from hard LED piping, cut McCall’s forehead, forcing the referee to stop the match.
Check this out:
Here are some other (bloody) images from the fight:
Tough break for McCall.
This hardly is the first time the 33-year-old has suffered from bad luck in his fighting career, however. Take a look at his recent history:
In the aftermath, McCall called for Japan to allow fighters to apply Vaseline before fights. He also took to Instagram to promise he’ll return to Rizin.
I’m not sure what to say to you guys about all the craziness that went down but thank you for all the love and support through the years. Thank you @rizin_pr for the opportunity. I will be back and would be honored to finish my career off with your amazing organization and working my way back to getting my world title from who ever wins this tournament! Thank you to all my sponsors @onnit @habitcrafted @rvca @rvcasport @ocfightdocs @therapycryosalon @grandepawn @franchisecustoms @ketofridge @malcolmalexanderofficial @wonderlandsun @publishbrand @leopardspottedhippo and more importantly I want to thank from the bottom of my heart my family, team and coach’s @budomatt @antmurataya @darrylch @parilloboxing @10pcm and the rest of the people that helped me along the way. I love you all and I will be back. 2018 will finally be my year of good luck!
That’s a lot of tags.
Let’s hope McCall’s luck turns around sooner rather than later.
