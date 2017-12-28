Mobil 1 Put 500,000 Miles On Chevy Silverado; Truck Took It Like Champ

Few people ever subject their vehicles to as extreme conditions as manufacturers, but it’s comforting nonetheless to know they can withstand them. That’s why Chevrolet Silverado owners will be extremely happy to learn about a recent test conducted by Mobil 1.

In the latest video from Engineering Explained, Jason Fenske spent time at Mobil 1’s research facility to demonstrate exactly how the company proves its products. In addition to various experiments in labs, Mobil 1 conducts dynamometer tests on various vehicles, including a Silverado, which it ran for 500,000 miles.

Not only did the Chevy endured the half a million-mile test, however, it shrugged it off like it was nothing. The only major part Mobil 1 reportedly had to change was the transmission — and it didn’t even need to be replaced until 300,000 miles.

The Chevy’s accomplishment proves a lot more than the durability of Mobil 1’s lubricant, as American cars have long been stereotyped as unreliable.