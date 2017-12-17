NFL Injury Report: Week 15 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

7:46 p.m.: Here’s the latest on Antonio Brown.
6:16 p.m.: New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead suffered a knee injury against the Pittsburgh STeelers on Sunday and will not return, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
5:55 p.m.: Antonio Brown is out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, and is being taken to a local hospital for more tests on his calf injury, CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson said during the broadcast.
5:36 p.m.: Here’s the latest on Antonio Brown:
5:07 p.m.: Pittsburgh Steelers superstar wideout Antonio Brown left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with a left leg injury.
3:25 p.m.: Bad news for the Packers.
3:10 p.m.: Davante Adams is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.
2:59 p.m.: Inactives for the late afternoon games are out. Chris Hogan indeed is out for the Patriots, while Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster both are active.
2:57 p.m.: We have a pair of injuries in Carolina. Packers receiver Davante Adams has been taken to the locker room after sustaining a vicious cheap shot, while Panthers receiver Devin Funchess also is down.
2:56 p.m.: Jeremy Maclin officially is out for Baltimore.
1:26 p.m.: It’s already a rough day for wide receivers, as Marqise Lee joins the walking wounded:
1:18 p.m.: We have our first injury of the day, as Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is questionable to return with a knee injury.
11:45 a.m.: A tough development for the New England Patriots: Wide receiver Chris Hogan is expected to miss Sunday’s showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers with a shoulder injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Hogan played in Week 14 after missing New England’s previous four games and was listed as questionable for Week 15.
11:40 a.m.: Inactives for the 1 p.m. ET games are in, and as always, ESPN’s Field Yates has us covered with who’s in and who’s out.
Judging by reports from earlier in the morning, there are no surprises here.
10:07 a.m.: If you’re looking for last-minute help at running back, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Chris Ivory could be a nice pickup with star Leonard Fournette out.
9:23 a.m.: still isn’t completely healedAaron Rodgers is expected to make his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers today, but he won’t be 100 percent, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, who notes the quarterback’s broken collarbone .
9 a.m.: Ted Ginn Jr. won’t suit up for the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network’s Jane Slater.
8:53 a.m.: NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport brings us positive updates on Buffalo’s Kelvin Benjamin, Minnesota’s Kyle Rudolph and Baltimore’s Mike Wallace.
8:51 a.m.: We’ve got good news on a trio of questionable wide receivers: Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins, Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster and Carolina’s Devin Funchess all are expected to play Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Elsewhere, here’s who already has been ruled out:
8:45 a.m. ET: It’s Week 15 in the NFL, which means the rubber really is hitting the road.
As playoff contenders jockey for position in crucial showdowns, many fantasy football owners are preparing for their semifinals. On both fronts, injuries will play an important role, which is why we’re monitoring the latest injury news this Sunday.
Keep it here throughout the day for early-morning injury updates, inactive lists for Sunday’s games, and in-game injury developments.
