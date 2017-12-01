NFL Odds: Giants, QB Geno Smith Visit Raiders As Week 13 Underdogs

The New York Giants will not have quarterback Eli Manning under center for the first time since 2004 when they take the field against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday as 8.5-point road underdogs on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP has proven his iron man credentials with 210 consecutive starts, but after failing to find the end zone in New York’s past two contests Manning will give way to veteran pivot Geno Smith in Sunday afternoon’s Giants vs. Raiders betting matchup at Oakland Alameda Coliseum.

Manning’s sudden fall from grace is the latest development during a lost season for the Giants, who fell to 2-9 with last week’s 20-10 loss in Washington as 7-point underdogs. That defeat extends an abysmal five-game run during which the Giants have averaged just 11.4 points per game, while surrendering over 425 total yards on three occasions.

While Manning has struggled behind a porous offensive line in recent weeks, it remains to be seen whether Smith can fare any better. The 27-year-old has appeared in just four games since 2014, and failed to complete two pass attempts in his only action with New York this season, a demoralizing 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams as 6-point underdogs in Week 9.

Smith is a -150 bet on the Week 13 NFL props to throw OVER one interception on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 5-6 Raiders aim to record consecutive straight-up victories for the first time since Week 2. Oakland is coming off a 21-14 win over Denver as 3.5-point home chalk, and has won and covered in two of three home dates.

While the Giants part ways with past greatness, San Francisco looks to the future as recently acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo makes his first start in the 49ers’ clash with the Chicago Bears as 3-point road underdogs.

Garoppolo inherits a pass offense that has completed just nine total touchdown passes this season. San Francisco has also tallied 13 or fewer points in four of its past five games. The Niners face a Bears squad on a 0-4 SU run, but Chicago has covered in four of five as a home underdog.

As well, Trevor Siemian is expected to take over for injured rookie passer Paxton Lynch as the Broncos visit the Miami Dolphins as 1.5-point favorites. Denver has averaged just 14.1 points per game during a seven-game SU and ATS slide. The Dolphins are also in freefall, going winless SU and ATS in their past five, but expect quarterback Jay Cutler to return to action after missing two games with a concussion.

