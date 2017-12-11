NFL Odds: Patriots Double-Digit Favorites In Road Clash With Dolphins

The New England Patriots are poised to clinch a ninth straight AFC East title with a win Monday night as they visit the Miami Dolphins as heavy 11-point favorites on the NFL Week 14 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Following a shaky 2-2 straight-up start New England has rocketed to the top of the AFC standings with eight straight victories, and is unbeaten SU in 15 road contests going into Monday night’s Patriots vs. Dolphins betting matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Patriots are coming off a 23-3 win in Buffalo last weekend to move four games up on the second-place Bills in the division standings, and extend their SU win streak against division rivals to seven games. New England also is a solid 12-2 SU in its past 14 divisional matchups on the road while racking up a respectable 8-4-2 record against the spread.

Not surprisingly, the Patriots also have won and covered in three straight meetings with the Dolphins, including a lopsided 35-17 rout of the Dolphins as 17-point home chalk two weeks ago. However, the team has produced mixed results on the road, losing outright in three visits to Miami as a betting favorite prior to its 35-14 victory as a 7 1/2-point favorite on New Year’s Day of this year.

New England also is an uneven 3-2 SU in five clashes with the Dolphins as a double-digit favorite, and has covered just twice in its last six. That run features a 20-10 loss in Miami as 10-point chalk in Week 17 of the 2015 NFL season. The Patriots have failed to cover in a December road date with the Dolphins since 1997, going 0-4-1 ATS in five matchups since.

The Dolphins enter the final four weeks of the NFL campaign on a high after trouncing the Denver Broncos 35-9 as 1-point home underdogs last week to put the brakes on a five-game SU slide. With last week’s win, the Dolphins are now 3-3 SU in six home games this season.

Despite a middling home record, Miami has played effective offense, tallying an average of 27.5 points per game over its past four at Hard Rock Stadium. However, Miami also has surrendered 30 or more points in four of its last six, and now has seen the point total go OVER in seven straight contests.

Following Monday night’s clash, the Patriots travel to Pittsburgh for next Sunday’s matchup with the AFC North-leading Steelers that could determine which team claims the top playoff seed in the conference.

The Patriots have won six of eight road dates with Pittsburgh, including a 27-16 victory as 7-point chalk in October 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images