NFL Odds: Week 17 Betting Favorites Include Patriots, Steelers, Broncos

The New England Patriots will be looking to lock up home-field advantage in the AFC on Sunday as they host the New York Jets as massive 15-point favorites on the NFL Week 17 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England and the Pittsburgh Steelers have identical 12-3 records entering Week 17, but the Patriots own the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head victory. Pittsburgh also is a big favorite for Sunday, as the Steelers host the winless Cleveland Browns as 10.5-point chalk.

Elsewhere, quarterback Paxton Lynch will have one last chance to audition for the starter’s job next season when he leads the Denver Broncos into Sunday’s regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs as 3.5-point home favorites.

Lynch has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Denver’s 21-14 loss in Oakland as a 3.5-point underdog in Week 12, and he enters Sunday afternoon’s game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High as a +300 wager to be Denver’s starter in Week 1 of next season.

The 2016 first-round pick is expected to get the call after veteran Brock Osweiler failed to find the end zone in the Broncos’ 27-11 loss in Washington as 3-point underdogs last weekend.

With the AFC West divisional crown already locked up, the 9-6 Chiefs are expected to turn to rookie pivot Patrick Mahomes in Sunday’s contest. Mahomes led the nation with 5,052 passing yards in his final season at Texas Tech and will lead a Chiefs squad gunning for a fifth straight win over Denver while also sitting down several regulars.

Over in the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons are expected to have all starters in the lineup when they host the Carolina Panthers as 3.5-point chalk in an NFC South clash with serious playoff implications. Already assured of at least a wild card spot, the Panthers can win the division with a victory combined with a loss by the New Orleans Saints in their date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Straight-up and against-the-spread winners in their past two home meetings with the red-hot Panthers, the 9-6 Falcons have posted outright wins in three of four home dates overall and can lock up a wild card spot with a victory on Sunday. However, an Atlanta loss combined with a Seattle victory over Arizona would end the defending NFC champions’ campaign.

The Saints visit the Buccaneers as heavy 7-point favorites but are 1-4 SU in their past five road outings against divisional rivals. The Seahawks are coming off a 21-12 win in Dallas as 4.5-point underdogs but are an uncharacteristic 1-3 SU and ATS in their past four at CenturyLink Field.

For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images