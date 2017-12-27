One Of Aston Martin’s 24 Vulcan Owners Made Their Track Car Road Legal

Because Aston Martin sold just 24 examples of the Vulcan, its owners club is one of the most exclusive in the automotive world. But it apparently still was too inclusive for one of Aston’s customers.

One of the two dozen Aston Martin Vulcan owners, who preferred to remain anonymous, has turned their 820-horsepower Vulcan from a track-day special into a road-going animal.

The modifications were completed by RML Group, though the project reportedly had Aston Martin’s support — as Lanzante Motorsports did when it converted P1 GTRs for street use. In addition to a smaller carbon fiber splitter that won’t amputate pedestrians’ legs, RML fitted the Vulcan with road-legal headlights above the standard ones, the mirrors from a DB11 and remapped its V-12 engine to adhere to emission regulations.

Although the RML-altered Vulcan will be slightly slower on track than it was when it rolled out of the factory, with more power and downforce than Aston’s 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Vantage GTE-Pro, it would be far from slow. Still, if the sedated version wasn’t to your liking for a day at a circuit, RML would convert it back to factory spec whenever you would like.