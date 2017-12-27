NBA

NBA Rumors: Rockets’ James Harden To Wear ‘Free Meek Mill’ Shoes Vs. Celtics

by on Wed, Dec 27, 2017 at 3:48PM
Houston Rockets guard James Harden

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

NBA fans and sneakerheads soon will learn how tight James Harden is with Meek Mill.

The Houston Rockets guard will demonstrate his enduring support for his imprisoned friend Thursday night at TD Garden during the highly anticipated game against the Boston Celtics by wearing custom-made sneakers that call for the platinum-selling rapper’s release from prison, Sports Illustrated’s Deantae Prince reported Tuesday, citing sources close to Mill.

Artist Salvador “Kickstradomis” Amezcua designed these sneakers and shared a photograph of them Tuesday via Instagram.

Free @meekmill Vol. 1s for @jharden13 🔥 The second pair of the gifts set for the brodie Harden on behalf of @tpizzzle and myself. Had to hit home with this pair to make a statement. #teamkickstradomis #freemeek

A post shared by Kickstradomis Customs (@kickstradomis) on

Mill is serving a two-to-four-year sentence in a Pennsylvania prison for a probation violation.

Harden visited Mill on Tuesday and said afterward his spirits are high during his incarceration.

The NBA’s leading scorer might provide Mill another boost with his choice of footwear.

