Oscar Pistorius Is Injured In Prison Brawl, Reportedly Over Long Phone Call

Oscar Pistorius might be more popular in prison if he talks as fast as he runs.

The former Olympic sprinter suffered at least one injury in a prison fight over the use of a telephone, Attridgevill Correctional Centre spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed to various media outlets Tuesday. Pistorious sustained a bruise during the brawl, which took place Dec. 10, according to The BBC. Sky News’ Alan McGuinness reports claims other prisoners became angry with how long Pistorius was using the phone.

Pistorius is serving a 13-year murder sentence for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, by multiple gunshots on Valentine’s Day in 2013 at his home in South Africa. He won’t be eligible for parole until 2023 at the earliest.

The 31-year-old was a multiple Paralympic champion and record-breaking sprinter who became the first amputee to run at the Olympics in 2012.