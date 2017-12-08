Patriots’ Dion Lewis Will Play Through Illness In Week 14 Vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — Don’t panic, New England Patriots fans and fantasy football owners, running back Dion Lewis is fine.

Lewis missed practice Friday with an illness, but he’ll play in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, a source with knowledge of the situation told NESN.com. Lewis was described as “100 percent” by the source.

Lewis leads the Patriots in rushing this season with 590 yards on 112 carries with three touchdowns. He’s received 10 or more carries in each of the Patriots’ last seven games.

Lewis set a new career high in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage this season. He tied his career high in total touchdowns with four.

Lewis ranks third among qualified running backs with 5.3 yards per carry this season behind the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara and the Dallas Cowboys’ Alfred Morris.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images