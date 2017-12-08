St. Louis Blues Utilize Season Ticket Holder As Emergency Backup Goalie

One St. Louis Blues season ticket holder got a perk he probably wasn’t expecting when he purchased his tickets.

The Blues found themselves in a pinch when backup goalie Carter Hutton was injured during morning skate just hours prior to Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars. They called up Finnish netminder Ville Husso from their AHL affiliate once Hutton went down, however said affiliate is in San Antonio and requires a flight.

Husso was unable to make it to the arena in time for warmups, so Tyler Stewart, a St. Louis native and vending machine worker, got the nod.

He skated with the team during warmups, and even went in net to face some shots.

What a moment for Tyler Stewart, local St Louis kid. Told me he was 5’7. Hmmmmmm. Waiting on Ville Husso to get to rink, he is the emergency back up. @FSMidwest pic.twitter.com/NUOumsrqlJ — Darren R Pang (@Panger40) December 8, 2017

The true sign that he made it to the big show, however, was he made it into fantasy hockey free agency — just in case someone in a really, really deep hockey league needed an extra goalie.

Be sure to pick me for your fantasy hockey team pic.twitter.com/4nNg6aAx81 — Tyler Stewart (@TStewart_92) December 8, 2017

Hey, with the way the Blues are playing this season, maybe he will even get a ring should they win the Stanley Cup.

