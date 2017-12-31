Patriots Fans Bundle Up At Gillette To Stay Warm In 13°F Temperatures

In case you haven’t heard, it’s cold outside.

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets in 13°F temperatures at Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs.

Courtney Cox hit the tailgate scene at Patriot Place to see how loyal fans stay warm in the frigid conditions. To reward the Patriot faithful, she handed out some brand new ’47 gear helping warm the spirits of Pats fans.

