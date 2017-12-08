Patriots Injury Report: Dion Lewis Didn’t Practice Because Of Illness

FOXBORO, Mass. — As if the New England Patriots’ injury report wasn’t long enough, starting running back Dion Lewis was added Friday with an illness.

Lewis, the Patriots’ top ball-carrier in recent weeks, didn’t practice Friday because of the illness. He wasn’t listed on the injury report Thursday.

In better news, quarterback Tom Brady, who’s nursing an Achilles injury, returned to practice Friday on a limited basis.

The Patriots will practice Saturday before their Monday night game against the Dolphins in Miami.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

RB Dion Lewis (illness)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

DE Deatrich Wise (foot)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady (Achilles)

CB Malcolm Butler (ankle)

LB Marquis Flowers (knee)

DE Trey Flowers (rib)

CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

LB Brandon King (hamstring)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Trevor Reilly (concussion)

