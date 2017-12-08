Chris Johnson Apparently Doesn’t Understand Concept Of The Movie ‘Friday’

Chris Johnson hasn’t been doing much these days, as the veteran running back currently is an NFL free agent.

Since Johnson has some time on his hands, the 32-year-old running back elected to spend a portion of his Wednesday afternoon watching the movie “Friday.”

The 1995 comedy stars Ice Cube and Chris Tucker as two friends who try to evade a local tough guy while trying to obtain money to pay back a drug dealer during one hectic Friday.

But it appears that CJ2K didn’t quite understand the entire movie takes place in one day.

Criag and Smokey wore the same clothes the entire move — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) December 7, 2017

the movie is called "Friday", not "the weekend" https://t.co/G3DjXPCvR4 — Creed Bratton (@OldManRoland_) December 7, 2017

I guess we all make mistakes.

Johnson attempted to clarify his earlier tweet, but we’re not sure his explanation will get him off the hook.

Yes just another example of low budget but smart move RT @Justbo1901: @ChrisJohnson28 You know the title is “Friday” not weekend. Day being the key word — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) December 7, 2017

What y’all not understanding is other people in the movie changed outfits — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) December 7, 2017

Lmfaooo I read I️t wrong criag wore the same outfit n the first scene of Friday that he did in the last scene of boyz in the hood 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) December 8, 2017

Then Johnson finally copped to making a mistake.

Lol yea my tweet was messed up yea I️t was a Blonde moment hahahh pic.twitter.com/yUPvDKxcxo — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) December 8, 2017

Mystery solved.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images