Chris Johnson Apparently Doesn’t Understand Concept Of The Movie ‘Friday’

Chris Johnson hasn’t been doing much these days, as the veteran running back currently is an NFL free agent.
Since Johnson has some time on his hands, the 32-year-old running back elected to spend a portion of his Wednesday afternoon watching the movie “Friday.”
The 1995 comedy stars Ice Cube and Chris Tucker as two friends who try to evade a local tough guy while trying to obtain money to pay back a drug dealer during one hectic Friday.
But it appears that CJ2K didn’t quite understand the entire movie takes place in one day.
I guess we all make mistakes.
Johnson attempted to clarify his earlier tweet, but we’re not sure his explanation will get him off the hook.
Then Johnson finally copped to making a mistake.
Mystery solved.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
