Patriots-Jets Inactives: James Harrison To Debut; Kyle Van Noy Active

FOXBORO, Mass. — All-Pro outside linebacker James Harrison officially will make his New England Patriots debut Sunday against the New York Jets.

Harrison was not listed among the Patriots’ seven inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) also will make his return to the field. Van Noy last played in Week 13, when he aggravated an injury suffered in Week 12.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

RB James White

RB Rex Burkhead

RB Mike Gillislee

WR Chris Hogan

OT Cole Croston

DT Alan Branch

LB David Harris

Some notes:

— The Patriots are left with just two healthy running backs in Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden. Bolden could see a significant workload.

— Harris is a healthy scratch for the second time this season against his former team.

— Defensive end Eric Lee is active after missing Friday’s practice.

— Safety Devin McCourty, wide receiver Matthew Slater and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle also are active after being listed on the injury report all week.

— Harrison played just 40 snaps all season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has a chance to top his season-high of 15 snaps in this game.

Here are the Jets’ inactives:

