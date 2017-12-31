Bill Belichick Laughs At Mother Nature, Wears Shorts In 9 Degree Cold

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s game is likely to be the coldest regular-season game in New England Patriots history, but you’d never know it by looking at Bill Belichick’s pregame attire.

Two-and-a-half hours before his team’s 1 p.m. ET matchup with the New York Jets, the Patriots coach strolled onto the turf at Gillette Stadium wearing shorts, gloves and a cutoff hoodie. The temperature at the time? 9 degrees with a wind chill of negative-6.

Bill Belichick is a god damn maniac. He’s out on the field in shorts and short sleeves right now. pic.twitter.com/BatmpNTwoS — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 31, 2017

That’s a football guy.

Belichick only stayed on the field for a minute or two, taking a quick survey of the field conditions before returning to the locker room. But in temperatures this cold, even that bordered on lunacy.

Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly also was severely underdressed Sunday morning, wearing shorts as he and his fellow assistant coaches completed their weekly pregame workout. Daly at least had long sleeves on, though.

Patriots assistants braving sub-zero wind chills to complete their weekly pregame workout. D-line coach Brendan Daly is doing his in shorts. pic.twitter.com/sX7PM3K5k8 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 31, 2017

The coldest regular-season game in Patriots history was a 1977 contest against the Miami Dolphins, which had a game-time temperature of 14 degrees. Sunday’s forecast calls for 13 degrees temperatures at kickoff with a wind chill of negative-2.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images