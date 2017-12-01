Patriots Mailbag: Can Malcolm Mitchell Return For Postseason Run?

The New England Patriots officially are in the midst of their late-season slog through the AFC East.

While we get prepared to eat some chicken wings and watch the Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills just in time for December, let’s get into this week’s mailbag.

What is the update on Malcolm Mitchell? What is the latest week can be possibly be activated? (need more WR depth)

— @breakthewall915

Patriots fans love them some Malcolm Mitchell.

The real answer is I don’t know. He hasn’t started practicing yet, and the Patriots currently need wide receiver help with Chris Hogan out with the shoulder injury, so that’s not a great sign for Mitchell’s knee injury.

The verbiage on the rule is the player can return eight weeks after being placed on injured reserve. I can’t find anything about a time limit on the player returning. He has to be activated within 21 days of his first practice back with the team, but if Mitchell began practicing during the postseason, then I believe he could be activated during the postseason as long as he doesn’t exceed that 21-day window.

And even if a player can’t return in the postseason, but the Patriots believed it was possible that Mitchell could play in the playoffs, then they could just activate him in Week 17 and be done with it.

It doesn’t seem overly promising, however, since Mitchell hasn’t started practicing, and we’re entering Week 13.

@maildoug who do you see on the roster that might surprise everyone and be a late season hero?

— @rickeyeasterjr

Maybe tight end Dwayne Allen or defensive end Deatrich Wise?

Allen has definitely been playing better in the last few weeks, and now that Martellus Bennett is on injured reserve, perhaps he’ll get more involved in the passing game moving forward. It’s certainly not anywhere near a guarantee that Allen will start catching multiple passes per game, but Bill Belichick LOVED one of his run blocks last week. That’s at least a decent start.

Wise started out strong this season but hasn’t recorded a sack since Week 5. The Patriots’ pass rush broke out in Week 12, and maybe Wise will start to see a resurgence, too.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts is playing his best football right now. He’s been a playmaker in the run game, covering better and he had two sacks against the Miami Dolphins. Maybe he’s started to put it all together.

Do you think Jarvis landry will be a patriots player next year #MailDoug

— @MartialMode

Bill Belichick obviously respects Landry quite a bit. He proved that when the Patriots were using double coverage against the Miami Dolphins receiver in Week 12. Belichick was mic’d up against the Dolphins and was making sure to find Landry on the field before the play.

It all depends on how much teams are willing to pay for a slot receiver next season. The Patriots don’t need Landry, since they’ll have Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Phillip Dorsett and maybe Danny Amendola in 2018, but he’d be a good fit for the offense at the right price.

With Eric Lee off to a flying start, can we expect Grigsby to contribute this weekend, with Van Noy and Flowers a bit banged up? Regards from Denmark! #MailDoug

— @Rune110798

I wouldn’t expect to see Grigsby at all on defense this season. It seems he’ll be used as a core special teamer to help replace Nate Ebner, who’s out for the season with a knee injury. Grigsby definitely could make an impact on special teams, however.

Should we be worried about Brady’s Achilles and arm injury?

— @PatsSoxFan125

Achilles, maybe. Arm injury? As in the scrape he had on his left elbow? No.

I thought it was a little concerning Brady admitted on WEEI and Westwood One that he was sore Monday. I don’t think Brady missing practices is a huge deal because he’s just getting in more treatment during that time. But it is pretty obvious over the last two years that some of his ailments are starting to linger a little longer and keeping him out of practices more frequently.

Are we going to be able to keep Dion & Rex next year?

— @Captmike24

I think there’s a better chance they keep Dion Lewis than Rex Burkhead next season. Both are in the final year of their respective contracts.

Lewis is playing like one of the best running backs in the NFL, but how much is another team going to be willing to pay for a running back who has been so injury prone during the course of his career? I wouldn’t be surprised if Lewis signed something a little pricier but still similar to the two-year, $2.6 million deal he agreed to in 2015.

Burkhead might command something more in the $3 million per year department.

I know pats tend to rotate backs per game basis. Hard to deny Dion Lewis efforts past couple games, see him as strict no.1 moving forward?

— @bobby0d

Definitely. He’s the man for now. Burkhead and James White will get their opportunities, as well, but Lewis is the guy they’ll be leaning on as a ball-carrier moving forward.

His snaps could see a decline once the Patriots start locking up playoff spots and seeds.

Let’s go rapid fire.

@DougKyed Favorite Doug — Funnie or Heffernan?

— @DerrickWilland

Funnie. Though people singing the theme song to me as a kid got a little annoying after a while.

Is eggnog disgusting or delicious? #MailDoug

— @AndrewWhite__

Disgusting. I’d rather drink milk.

What is your favorite thanksgiving leftover recipe?

— @EmersonLotzia

I’m all about the gobbler sandwich. Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing. I keep it simple. Get mayo out of my face.

@DougKyed Amendola needs 234 yards and 3 TDS (2 to tie) to set career highs in yards and TDs at the ripe age of 32. Do you think he gets there?

— @jCacc44

Yes.

Ranch or blue cheese with Buffalo wings? #MailDoug

— @ItsRachelHolt

I prefer ranch, but I’ll usually ask for both.

Can’t wait to get some genuine Buffalo wings this weekend. It’s easily the best part about Buffalo.

U seeing Star Wars in two weeks ☝️

— @CheyenneSulli14

I would like to, but I have a child, so it seems kind of unlikely. I also wanted to see “Thor,” but that hasn’t happened.

Who’s your favorite founding father? They’re the original patriots. #MailDoug

— @zlehan91101

Benjamin Franklin was kind of a nerd, but I’ll go with him.

@DougKyed Hey Doug. I’m making a playlist of best emo/screamo songs from 2002-2007. I need your 5 ESSENTIALS. #maildoug

— @ELeBoeuf

So, when I first saw this question, I immediately assumed you meant that 2001-2002 emocore style of music that was neither emo (like Sunny Day Real Estate) nor screamo (like Orchid).

And this is what I initially came up with:

1. Taking Back Sunday – “Great Romances of the 20th Century”

2. From Autumn To Ashes – “Short Stories with Tragic Endings”

3. Poison The Well – “Nerdy”

4. Thursday – “Understanding in a Car Crash”

5. Thrice – “The Artist in the Ambulance”

If we’re extending this out to anything considered emo/screamo from around that time period, then it would look more like this:

1. Saves The Day – “Third Engine”

2. Taking Back Sunday – “Great Romances of the 20th Century”

3. Dashboard Confessional – “Swiss Army Romance”

4. The Juliana Theory – “Duane Joseph”

5. The Get Up Kids – “Forgive and Forget”

Shoutout to Hot Rod Circuit’s “The Pharmacist,” Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle,” Saves The Day’s “Three Miles Down,” Brand New’s “Jude Law and a Semester Abroad,” Coheed and Cambria’s “Devil in Jersey City,” Finch’s “What it is to Burn“, My Chemical Romance’s “Helena,” Further Seems Forever’s “The Moon is Down,” Straylight Run’s “Existentialism on Prom Night” and Boys Night Out’s “I Got Punched in the Nose for Sticking My Face in Other Peoples Business.”

And that’s not including anything I would classify as punk, pop-punk or hardcore.

Do you think Nick Caserio and/or Josh McD could be targeted by the Giants? Especially if they clean house which seems likely #maildoug

— @salvaje50

Maybe, but I think Caserio and Josh McDaniels stick around and eventually take over jointly for Bill Belichick.

When you get dressed do you do sock, shoe, sock, shoe OR sock, sock, shoe, shoe? #MailDoug

— @joshuajturano

I go sock, sock, shoe, shoe. I’m not an insane person.

If you had to pick one item what would be at the top of Gronk’s Christmas List?

— @JoeyLarkin

The NFL allowing tight ends to start wearing numbers in the 60s.

#maildoug How have the Patriots overcome Belichick’s terrible coaching and GMing to have 17 straight winning seasons and win 5 Super Bowls?

— @MrQuindazzi

I think the word you’re looking for is irresponsible. How could Bill Belichick allow Tom Brady to play in football games given his advanced age?

If you had money to spend in just one thing, it would be the hair or the suit? #MailDoug

— @gcabreu87

Suit. My hair can look good for free.

Where’s Mike Gillislee? #MailDoug

— @original_lebwel

Either running back fumble purgatory or the upside down.

For real, though, I haven’t seen Mike Gillislee for weeks. If anyone sees him, please let me know.

Given the sheer amount of injuries on the Patriots this week, though, we might actually see Gillislee active against his former team.

If not the Patriots, which team would you most like to cover and why? #maildoug but also #maledoug

— @JefFullerMyself

Maybe the Los Angeles Rams? I wouldn’t mind living in Southern California.

If you want to be warm but fashionable in Buffalo this weekend, what should you wear?

— @coxcourtney

Well, if you’re not wearing Zubaz in Buffalo, then you’re considered fashionable city folk.

I might go with a sweater and a wool topcoat. On game day, I’ll be wearing a suit and perhaps the same wool topcoat.

Where should pats fans go in buffalo this weekend before/after the game #mailbagdoug

— @marissadtcch

Rob Gronkowski recommends Amherst Ale House, so that’s the place to be.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images